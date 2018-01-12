NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by former Delhi High Court judge Justice S N Dhingra to supervise a further probe into 186 anti-Sikh riot cases in which closure reports were filed earlier.

Besides Justice Dhingra, Abhishek Dular, a 2006-batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, and retired IG rank officer Rajdeep Singh will be part of the SIT. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked the committee to submit its report in two months and slated the hearing for March 19.

On Wednesday, the court had held that the previous SIT had not carried out further probes into these 186 cases in which closure reports were filed.

The decision to form a SIT was based on a report submitted by the supervisory committee of Justices K S Radhakrishnan and J M Panchal last year, which was set up the apex court in which it was stated that 186 out of 293 cases were halted without carrying out proper investigation.

Almost 3,000 people were killed, most of them in Delhi, in the anti-Sikh riots that broke out following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

Justice Dhingra had dealt with several high-profile cases, including the 2001 Parliament attack case, as a trial judge. He also headed a one-man panel that probed the Haryana land scam allegedly involving former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra. Justice Dhingra had also dealt with 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases as a trial court judge.

Dular, who served as Superintendent of Police in Shimla, is currently on Central deputation with the CBI and has probed the Bulandsahar highway gang-rape case.

Rajdeep Singh, the third member of the new SIT, was a 1979-batch IPS officer who recently retired as Special Director General of Border Security Force.