NEW DELHI: CPI MP D. Raja on Friday called on Justice J. Chelameswar who along with three other Supreme Court judges took on Chief Justice Dipak Misra over the matter of allocation of benches.

Raja later told media persons that he knew Justice Chelameswar for quite a long time and thought he should find out what happened since the judges have gone public with their complaints.

"Parliament will have to devise a method to sort out problems like this in the judiciary," the CPI leader said.