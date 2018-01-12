In an unprecedented and "extraordinary" event in the history of Indian judiciary, four senior most judges of the Supreme Court on Friday met the media to allege that the administration of the country's top court was not in order.



"It is an extraordinary event in the history of judiciary and more particularly in this nation, even for this institution (Supreme Court). It is with no pleasure that we have been compelled to do this... Justice J Chelameswar-- the No.2 in the apex court hierarchy -- said at a hastily called press conference at his residence today.

Here are the updates:

Who are the four 'rebel' Supreme Court judges who called for protecting the judiciary? Read our report to know.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Law Minister RS Prasad about the allegations made by the four Supreme Court judges: Sources

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra to address the media at 2 pm, Attorney General to also accompany him.

Deeply sad & pained, also feel a sense of agony that highest court of land should come under such severe stress that forces judges to address the media: Salman Khurshid, senior advocate on press conference by 4 Supreme Court judges. pic.twitter.com/vtGg2JRQYJ — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

This is a black day for Judiciary. Today's press conference would cause a bad precedent. From now on every common man could look at all judicial order with suspicion. Every judgement will be questioned : Ujjwal Nikam, senior lawyer

We can't criticize them, they are men of great integrity and have sacrificed a lot of their legal career, where they could've made money as senior counsels. We must respect them. PM must ensure that the four judges and CJI, in fact whole SC come to one opinion and proceed further says senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

It is certainly a very serious development which has cast a huge shadow on the Chief Justice. Somebody had to confront the situation, where CJI is blatantly misusing his powers, hence the unprecedented step: SC lawyer Prashant Bhushan to ANI

READ HERE | Tussle in judiciary: SC reverses order, says CJI is master of the roster, Prashant Bhushan walks out of hearing

Issues don't matter. It is their complaint on administrative matter. They are only 4, there are 23 others. Four get together and show the Chief Justice in a poor light. It is immature & childish behaviour. I think all 4 judges should be impeached, they have no business to sit there and deliver verdicts anymore. This trade unionism is wrong. Democracy in danger is not for them to say, we have parliament, courts, police functioning: Justice R S Sodhi (retd) tells ANI on press conference.

CJI Dipak Misra has reportedly called Attorney General K K Venugopal to his chambers to hold discussions over the press conference called by the four SC judges.

We are not mentioning details only to avoid embarrassing the institution but note that such departures have already damaged the image of this intuition to some extent: Supreme Court Judges in letter to CJI

There have been instances where case having far-reaching consequences for nation & the institution had been assigned by Chief Justice of this court selectively to benches 'of their preference' w/o rationale basis. This must be guarded against at all costs: SC judges to CJI

It's quite shocking. There must have been compelling reasons for the senior-most judges to have adopted this course of action. One could see pain on their faces while they were speaking: KTS Tulsi, advocate SC on 4 judges' letter to CJI pic.twitter.com/hd86rdR040 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, minister of state for Law PP Chaudhary to visit the PMO and attend a meeting regarding shocking revelations made by four senior SC judges today at the Judges press conference.

It is too well settled in the jurisprudence of this country that the Chief Justice is only first amongst the equals- nothing more or nothing less: Supreme Court Judges in letter to Chief Justice of India (ANI)

A seven-page letter addressed to CJI Deepak Misra undersigned by the four judges is released to the media.

READ: Full text of the letter addressed to CJI Dipak Misra

It is with great anguish and concern that we thought it proper to highlight certain judicial orders passed by this Court that adversely affected functioning of justice delivery system & independence of HCs besides impacting administrative functioning of CJI's office: SC Judges to CJI, reports ANI.

We have spotted things in the last few months and tried to intervene but to no avail, so we have to take this step of addressing the public: Justice Chelameshwar.

We are protesting against the manner in which CJI Dipak Misra has been allocating the cases to benches.

Senior judges at the press conference admit that the issues also pertain to Justice Loya's case. However, they do not disclose details.

READ: CBI court judge in Sohrabuddin encounter case murdered? Family finally opens up

It is discharge of debt to the nation which has brought us here, Justice Ranjan Gogoi tells in conference @NewIndianXpress — kanusarda (@sardakanu_TNIE) January 12, 2018

Even this morning on a particular issue all senior most judges went to CJI with a specific request but we could not convince him. Left with no choice but to communicate it to the nation, says Justice J Chalmeswar.

Top court administration is not in order.

Let the nation decide that: Justice J.Chelameswar on if the CJI should be impeached pic.twitter.com/0R1qt8v4mq — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

The four judges are asked questions about the Justice Loya case.

We have persuaded Chief Justice to take some remedial measures to save the institution of the apex court but nothing worked out.

It's an extraordinary event in history of judiciary, we are compelled to call this press conference.

Judges J.Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph to address the media shortly #Delhi pic.twitter.com/ChifU0ukms — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

In October, Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said that backlogs are plaguing the judicial system of the country and has gained it disrepute in the international community.

Kurian Joseph was the 2nd Judge in the five-judge constitution bench on the crucial triple talaq issue and is said to retire in November 2018.