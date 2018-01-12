Justice J Chelameswar and three other sitting Supreme Court judges addressing a press conference on Friday afternoon. | Photo: ANI)

In an unprecedented move, Justice J Chelameswar and three other judges of the Supreme Court held a press conference at 12.15 pm on Friday.

The three other judges are Justice Madan B Lokur, Ranjan Gogoi and Kurian Joseph who were a part of this one of its kind presser at Justice Chelameswar's residence reportedly on transparency in assigning judicial cases, according to TV reports.

Here are the updates:

#FLASH Judges J.Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph release 7 page letter, that they wrote to the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. pic.twitter.com/2dQ5fzTDF8 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

A seven-page letter addressed to CJI Deepak Misra undersigned by the four judges is released to the media.

We have spotted things in the last few months and tried to intervene but to no avail, so we have to take this step of addressing the public: Justice Chelameshwar.

We are protesting against the manner in which CJI Dipak Misra has been allocating the cases to benches.

Senior judges at the press conference admit that the issues also pertain to Justice Loya's case. However, they do not disclose details.

It is discharge of debt to the nation which has brought us here, Justice Ranjan Gogoi tells in conference @NewIndianXpress — kanusarda (@sardakanu_TNIE) January 12, 2018

Even this morning on a particular issue all senior most judges went to CJI with a specific request but we could not convince him. Left with no choice but to communicate it to the nation, says Justice J Chalmeswar.

Top court administration is not in order.

Let the nation decide that: Justice J.Chelameswar on if the CJI should be impeached pic.twitter.com/0R1qt8v4mq — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

The four judges are asked questions about the Justice Loya case.

We have persuaded Chief Justice to take some remedial measures to save the institution of the apex court but nothing worked out.

It's an extraordinary event in history of judiciary, we are compelled to call this press conference.

Judges J.Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph to address the media shortly #Delhi pic.twitter.com/ChifU0ukms — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

In October, Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said that backlogs are plaguing the judicial system of the country and has gained it disrepute in the international community.

Kurian Joseph was the 2nd Judge in the five-judge constitution bench on the crucial triple talaq issue and is said to retire in November 2018.