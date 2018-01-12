File Photo of CRPF jawans, image used for representational purpose.

HAZARIBAGH: Two Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces at a village in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said on Friday.

The encounter was triggered when troops of 22 bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were carrying out a search operation along with Jharkhand Police at Donai Khurd village late Thursday night, the CRPF said.

One AK 47, one Insas rifle and 200 rounds have been recovered from their possession.

The identity of the deceased Maoists have not yet been known.

The search operation in the area is underway.