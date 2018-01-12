THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Justice of India K G Balakarishnan termed Friday's developments in the Supreme Court painful and unfortunate and said such incidents would serve only to erode the public's faith in the judiciary.

The judges of the Supreme Court should settle differences among themselves, Balakrishnan told reporters on the sidelines of the Loka Kerala Sabha summit in Thiruvananthapuram.

Balakrishnan was responding to the unprecedented move by four Supreme Court judges to express their dissent by holding a joint press conference.

''They are judges of the Supreme Court. They have to settle differences among themselves. I don't blame anyone. But it is a painful development. While the incident would not affect the court's space a sanctuary for the common man, it would affect its credibility. It should not have happened," he said.

K G Balakrishnan, the 37th Chief Justice of India, was the first CJ of the Supreme Court from Kerala who held the office from January 2007 to May 2010.