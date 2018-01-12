LUCKNOW: AMID reports of some government officials allegedly trying to impress CBI Special Judge Shivpal Singh to seek favours for RJD chief Lalu Yadav in the fodder scam case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe under the Jhansi divisional commissioner.

The first to come under the scanner is Jalaun District Magistrate Mannan Akhtar. According to sources, Akhtar had called up Singh requesting him to be lenient while pronouncing the quantum of punishment to the RJD chief early this month. However, the DM denied the allegations on Thursday claiming he had no connections with Lalu Prasad.

During the court proceedings in Ranchi on January 4, the CBI judge had told the RJD chief that he was getting a lot of reference calls from his well-wishers and supporters. However, he did not name anyone in this regard.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad being escorted by a police officer after his

conviction by a special CBI court in Ranchi. | PTI

The Jhansi divisional commissioner has been asked to submit the probe report at the earliest.

“I never spoke to CBI Special Judge Shivpal Singh. I have been here (Jalaun) just for four months and he had come to meet us in November in connection with his land dispute in the district. Nothing else was discussed,” said Akhtar.

“How can someone level such serious allegations without any evidence? I belong to Assam and am working in Uttar Pradesh. I have no connection of any kind with Laluji,” he said. Akhtar is a 2011-batch IAS officer, and became Jalaun DM in September last year.