BANDA: BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari returned to Banda prison after being discharged from a hospital in Lucknow where he was referred to following a heart attack on January 9, police said today.

Ansari was discharged last night from the hospital after his clinical parameters were found to be normal and he was brought back to Banda jail amid tight security, jailor Vivek Sheel Tripathy said.

The 55-year-old Ansari, who was lodged in Banda jail in connection with various criminal cases against him, had suffered a heart attack while he was meeting his wife in the prison here.

Reportedly, his wife too developed a chest pain during the meeting and was also referred to the hospital in Lucknow.

The gangster-turned-legislator from Mau constituency has been in various jails in the state since 2015 under various sections of the IPC.