GREATER NOIDA: A seven-year-old minor was allegedly raped by an Uttar Pradesh police constable in Greater Noida’s Surajpur.

The incident took place on Thursday when the accused constable, Subhash Singh, entered the minor's house in the absence of her mother and allegedly raped her.

Hearing the screams of the child, the neighbours came to her rescue and beat up the constable.

He was then handed over to the police.

WATCH | Locals outraged after 7-year-old minor girl allegedly raped by police personnel

A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The child has been sent to the district hospital in Noida for medical examination.