Who are the four 'rebel' Supreme Court judges who called for protecting the judiciary?
By Online Desk | Published: 12th January 2018 02:04 PM |
Last Updated: 12th January 2018 02:21 PM | A+A A- |
In an extraordinary event in the Indian judiciary's history, four senior Justices from the Supreme Court called a press conference to point out certain things that they feel are not in order with the apex court.
So, who are these four judges? Here are short profiles about them:
Justice Jasti Chelameswar
-
Justice Jasti Chelameswar was born on 23 June 1953.
-
He had his earlier education up to Class 12 at Hindu High School at Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna District and Graduated in Science (Physics) at Madras Loyola College.
-
He further Graduated in Law from the Visakhapatnam-based Andhra University in 1976.
-
Chalameswar served as the Additional Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Later, he became the Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court in 2007.
-
He was later transferred as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.
-
He was elevated as a Supreme Court Judge on 10th October 2011. He is due to retire on 22 June this year.
Justice Ranjan Gogoi
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi was born on 18 November 1954.
-
He was enrolled at the Bar in 1978 and practised at the Gauhati High Court, in which he was made a Permanent Judge on 28 February 2001.
-
In October 2018, He is in line to become the Chief Justice of India succeeding Justice Dipak Misra, as the senior most judge of the Supreme Court.
-
He will be the first judge from Northeast to hold the post.
-
He was elevated as the apex court judge on 23 April 2012.
-
He is due to retire on 17 November 2019.
-
His father Keshab Chandra Gogoi was a former Chief Minister of Assam.
Justice Madan Bhimarao Lokur
-
Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur was born on 31 December 1953.
-
He was educated in New Delhi's Modern School.
-
He later attended St. Stephen's Collegiate, Allahabad for ISC examination.
-
He graduated in History (Hons.) from St. Stephen's College, under Delhi University.
-
He obtained his law degree from the same university's Faculty of Law.
-
He was elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court on 4 June 2012.
-
He is due to retire on 30 December 2018.
Justice Kurian Joseph
-
Justice Kurian Joseph was born on 30 November 1953.
-
He was educated at St Joseph's UP School, Chengal, Kalady, St Sebastian's High School, Kanjoor, Bharatha Matha College, Thrikkakara, Sree Sankara College and Kerala Law Academy in Trivandrum.
-
Joseph began his legal career in 1979 in the High Court of Kerala.
-
In 2000, Joseph was appointed as a judge of the Kerala High Court.
-
In February 2010, he was elevated as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.
-
On 8 March 2013, he became a judge of Supreme Court of India.
-
He is due to retire on 29 November 2018.