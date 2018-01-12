AHMEDABAD: Expressing concern over the employment scenario in the state as well as in the country, Gujarat Governor O P Kohli today said there is a feeling of discontent among the educated youths as they are not getting jobs despite acquiring higher education.

While addressing the passing out students of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) at its 7th convocation ceremony in Gandhinagar, Kohli also said that this kind of discontent among the youths is "a warning bell" for the society.

"Nowadays, we see a feeling of discontent among the youths because of unemployment. Such a feeling is natural when you do not get a job despite getting higher education. Such discontent among the youths is a warning bell for any society," he said.

"That is why, we all need to first think whether the youths would get employment opportunities after they get degrees in higher education from the universities. If we fail to guarantee employment after giving them degrees, doubts will be raised about the relevance of our higher education system," Kohli said.

He said it is high time India moves forward in the direction of being a 'developed' country from the current status of a 'developing' one.

Kohli also stressed that development of some cities does not mean that the entire country is witnessing development.

Responding to Kohli's remarks, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said the government will consider the Governor's suggestions.

"Whatever the governor had said was his personal opinion and suggestion. Our government will take into account the positive aspects of his suggestions," Chudasama told reporters.