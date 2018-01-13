PATNA: Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from Madhepura Pappu Yadav has offered his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

In a letter to Mahajan, Yadav alleged that the Bihar Government was "trying to obstruct his work as a public servant and was trying to arrest him in false cases".

Earlier, the JAP leader had said at a press conference that he would give his resignation to the Speaker.