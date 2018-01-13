MUMBAI: Taking a swipe at its estranged ally BJP, the Shiv Sena today said the Maharashtra government has been more in news for loose talk and making controversial statements than doing actual work.

"After coming to power, the current government, rather than doing actual work, is more in the news for making announcements and controversial statements. Currently, 'achhe din' are on for the people who can talk. Last three years of this government were spent on mere talking," the Sena said in an editorial in 'Saamana', its mouthpiece.

The party sought to know what the state got in the last three years apart from the bullet train.

"The government should have done work for people with as much perseverance as it is doing for the bullet train project," it said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said that Maharashtra Water Supply and Sanitation minister Babanrao Lonikar had recently said the government is not providing money for development works.

It added that two other leaders -- former minister Eknath Khadse and Parliamentary Affairs minister Girish Bapat, have also raised question marks over the government's efficiency.

"One minister (Lonikar) says there is no money for development works, but the government continues to celebrate Diwali by borrowing money- be it Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train or Samruddhi Expressway. Isn't all this taking Maharashtra towards a financial disaster?" it asked.

The Sena taunted the chief minister saying Devendra Fadnavis announces new development works everyday, which makes everyone believe that the state coffers are overflowing with money.

"However, his ministers are saying something else.

Girish Bapat has said whatever people want, they should seek it now because the government will change next year. The current situation is that the government does not have any money for the people," it said.

The Sena also said former cabinet minister Eknath Khadse has asked the people not to depend on the government for their works.