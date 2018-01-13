LUCKNOW: In a reference to the ED raids at multiple premises linked to Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav today claimed that this was an act to "divert the attention" of the people, following the Supreme Court judges' press meet yesterday.

"The BJP men are best in diverting the attention of the people. The judges had raised a serious matter yesterday and today they (government) raided someone's residence," he said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted searches at 10 premises linked to Karti Chidambaram in connection with its money laundering probe in the Aircel-Maxis case.

In an unprecedented move, four senior Supreme Court judges, at a press meet in Delhi, had mounted a virtual revolt against the chief justice of India yesterday, raising questions on "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders, sending shockwaves across the judiciary and polity.

Yadav alleged that the BJP had resorted to the same tactic during last month's Gujarat Assembly polls by raking up the "neech" politics issue.

During the Gujarat polls, Mani Shankar Aiyar, since suspended by the Congress, had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "neech aadmi" (lowly person) who did dirty politics, which was made a big issue by the BJP.

Questioning the ruling party about the fate of the "swadeshi andolan" it had launched, Yadav said, "The BJP should clear its stand on the swadeshi andolan after allowing 100 per cent FDI (in the retail sector) and the GST rollout.

"The move (of allowing 100 per cent FDI in retail) and GST (Goods and Services Tax) will ruin the Indian industries and the BJP should come clean as regards what has it thought about it."

On the BJP painting the government offices and other buildings in Uttar Pradesh saffron, the former chief minister said, "They have insulted the colour by painting toilets saffron."

Accusing the BJP of practising "caste-based politics", he said, "Everyone should remain alert of this party as it can rake up any issue any time for political gains.

"These forces are dividing the society and country on the basis of caste and religion and the youth should give them a befitting reply. Their false propaganda should be thwarted at all levels."

On the Yogi Adityanath-led state government holding a "Gorakhpur Mahotsava", the SP leader said he had no problem with it as the previous government, led by him, had also held a similar event at Saifai.

"But the Gorakhpur Mahotsava could not match up to the class of the Saifai event. I will request the chief minister to increase the budget. If he cannot even increase the budget for his native place, you can imagine what kind of a weak chief minister he is," Yadav said.