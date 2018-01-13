NEW DELHI: The government has taken the ‘short movie’ route to promote its flagship Saubhagya scheme, which aims to provide free electricity connections to about 4 crore needy people this year. Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), a public sector unit functioning under the purview of the Ministry of Power, is organising a short film-making contest to create awareness about the electrification scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year.

As per the officials, the scheme is meant only for the common masses and the objective of the contest is to involve general public as ambassadors of the programme. People can make movies of maximum three minutes and submit it to the Saubhagya website before January 31, 2018. Mobile phones can also be used to make the film.

Officials said participants need to capture real life stories on how electrification has impacted women empowerment, entrepreneurship, healthcare improvement, education Improvement and agriculture. The entire exercise is a part of the communication strategy and mobile vans will be rolled out to screen selected short movies and documentaries featuring the electrification scheme and its benefits.

Saubhagya scheme is aimed at providing benefits to the poor spread across the country, which is considered as core vote bank. Officials in the power ministry said that multipronged media strategy has been planned so that common masses become aware of the government’s unique initiative. The scheme’s objective is to achieve universal household electrification by providing last mile connectivity and electricity connections to all households in rural and urban areas.