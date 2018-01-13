LUDHIANA: Supreme Court advocate and AAP legislator H S Phoolka has termed the forming of a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe 186 anti-Sikh riot cases as "historic".

His remark came after the apex court set up a three- member SIT headed by former Delhi High Court judge Justice S N Dhingra to supervise further probe into the cases.

"It is a very big, bold and historic step taken for the first time in 33 years," he told reporters here.

Phoolka said he was optimistic that justice, which eluded victims for long, would now be delivered.

He has been fighting cases for anti-Sikh riot victims.