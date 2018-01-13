NEW DELHI: A day after the divide in the Supreme Court was brought out into the open for the first time, Former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Amarendra Sharan on Saturday said that the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and the four senior judges need to sit down and find a solution.

Talking to ANI, ASG Sharan said, “It is a very extraordinary step. I was very shocked and astounded by the action of these judges. They have raised very serious issues. It is time to strengthen this institution. The Chief Justice of India must take up his responsibilities and act as a judicial statesman to talk to his judges and find a solution. Set up an internal mechanism so that such problems do not arise".

Yesterday, the judges, while addressing the media, appealed to the nation to save their institution if they wanted democracy in the country to survive.

Justices Madan B. Lokur, Kurien Joseph, Ranjan Gogoi and Jasti Chelameswar addressed the press conference on the lawns of Justice Chelameswar's official residence here.

Speaking on behalf of the judges, Justice Chelameswar expressed his lament over the corrosion and compromise taking place within the institution of the judiciary and especially within the portals of the Supreme Court.

The judges said that they have discharged a debt to the nation by issuing an appeal to the nation to save the institution.

They wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India about their concerns.

They have also raised issue Judge B.H. Loya's death. The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge B.H. Loya's postmortem report from Maharashtra government asserting that the "matter is very serious."

The apex court has posted the next hearing on the issue for Monday, 15 January.