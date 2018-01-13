BHOPAL: As a part its crackdown against parkers of black money and tax evaders post November 2016 demonetisation move, the Income Tax department raided 14 premises of an education sector group and a real estate-broking group in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Indore on Friday.

During the search, the teams of IT department MP-Chhattisgarh headquarters recovered unaccounted cash worth around Rs 31 lakh and several incriminating documents and bank lockers. “Unexplained cash totalling to around Rs 25 lakh has been seized from the premises of the Oriential group in three cities, while Rs 5.94 lakh unaccounted cash has been seized during the search from the premises of a real estate broking group in Bhopal,” said a senior IT official, on anonymity.

According to IT officials, seven properties of Oriental Group were searched in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Indore. Simultaneously searches were conducted at seven premises of a real estate broking and investment consultancy group operated by two property brokers-insurance agents, Dilip Gupta and R Pawar.