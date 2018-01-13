MUMBAI: An aircraft ladder being used by IndiGo rammed into Mumbai Airport's terminal building while it was being moved on Friday morning, the airline said.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred near Bay V20 though the extent of damage to the building or otherwise was not immediately known.

The airline said the matter had been brought to the notice of the Director General of Civil Aviation and airport authorities.

Pending a probe by safety authorities, the towing vehicle's driver has been placed under suspension till further notice, the airline said. The driver was working for Krystal Aviation Ltd to which the operations had been outsourced.