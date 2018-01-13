PANAJI: The criminal case against BJP president Amit Shah should be re-opened in view of Friday's press conference by four senior Supreme Court judges, Goa Congress state president Shantaram Naik demanded on Saturday.

In a statement issued here, Naik also said, that the case related to the death of Special CBI judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya should also be re-visited.

"The criminal case in which the national president of BJP, was one of the accused, should be re-opened in view of the press conference held by the four judges of the Supreme Court," Naik said.

"Similarly, case relating to the death of Brijgopal Harkishan Loya, Special CBI Investigation judge, in suspicious circumstances in Nagpur should be re-visited," he also said.

"If it is held that the procedure prescribed for the allotment of cases cannot be questioned in Parliament, then how is that cases decided by the Government, exercising its executive powers, are admitted by the Supreme Court," Naik asked, calling for a more transparent administrative mechanism within the apex court.