MUMBAI: Rear Admiral Sandeep Naithani has taken over as the Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, from Rear Admiral Sanjeev Kale.

Rear Admiral Sanjeev Kale, who was at the helm of Naval Dockyard, Mumbai for 18 months, will take over as the Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at HQWNC.

A recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal, Rear Admiral Naithani is an alumnus of the 65th course of NDA and was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Jan 1, 1985.

The Admiral has undergone the 55th Staff Course at DSSC, Wellington, and the 54th Course at the National Defence College, New Delhi.

He has held various important Operational, Staff and Dockyard appointments in the Indian Navy, including afloat tenures onboard INS Viraat and the command of INS Valsura, the premier training establishment for the Electrical Branch of the Navy.

As a Flag Officer, he has served as the Assistant Chief of Materiel (Modernisation), IHQ MoD(N) before his tenure as Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at Headquarters Western Naval Command.