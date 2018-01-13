CHANDIGARH: The Punjab BJP will hold demonstration against the state government on January 16, party officials said today.

By holding protests, the BJP would try to remind people that they had been cheated by the Congress government which came into power by making false promises, the national secretary of the BJP, Tarun Chugh said.

"More than 300 farmers of the state have committed suicides in the state in the last 10 months," Chugh claimed.

He claimed that the Congress government had failed to deliver a single promise it made during the Assembly polls.

"They have nothing to show as they have not been able to deliver on anything," he said.

The BJP national secretary also accused the Congress leaders of attacking some members of the opposition.

"Congress leaders have been instrumental in provoking and backing their aides and supporters resulting into attacks on opposition in Amritsar, Mansa, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Nawanshahar and various other places," Chugh said.