Justice J Chelameswar and three other sitting Supreme Court judges addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) has requested Chief Justice Dipak Misra and four senior most judges to resolve their differences internally and within the constitutional framework.

In a resolution, the association said it was "pained"

with the events which, according to it, "tarnished" the reputation of the apex court.

"Executive Committee of SCAORA is concerned and pained with all the events which have tarnished the reputation and image of our esteemed institution.

"It urges stakeholders to exercise restraint and requests them to resolve all issues internally and within the constitutional framework," the resolution said.

Yesterday, four senior judges--Justices Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Jurian Joseph--had mounted a virtual revolt against the chief justice, listing a litany of problems, including the assignment of cases.

The judges had said that there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court and warned that they could destroy Indian democracy.