Supreme Court judge Jasti Chelameswar along with other judges addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo Service | Shekhar Yadav)

KOCHI: A day after four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court alleged serious irregularities in administration and assigning of cases for hearing to benches in the SC, Justice Kurian Joseph, one of the four judges, said he stood up for justice and judiciary.

Kurian Joseph who is in Kochi to attend silver jubilee celebrations of the Major Archiepiscopal status of the Syro Malabar church at Mount St Thomas Kakkanad expressed hope that the issues would be sorted out soon.

On whether holding a press conference was in violation of the decorum, Kurian Joseph responded in negative.

He emphasised the need to ensure transparency in the judiciary and said that they acted solely in the interest of the judiciary. The move was intended to strengthen the faith of common man in the judicial system. He expressed hope that their actions will bring in more transparency in the administration of the Supreme Court.

The four judges had called a press conference and said the situation in the Supreme Court was not in order and many less than desirable things have taken place. Unless this institution is preserved, democracy will not survive in this country, the judges said on Friday.

When asked whether the issue had raised in a full court meeting of the Supreme Court, Justice Kurian Joseph declined to comment.