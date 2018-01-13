LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accused his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah of killing Hindus, and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of instigating communal rift, thus taking the chief ministers’ long-standing beef to a new level.

Taking a dig at Siddaramaiah’s recent statement about him being a Hindu, the over-a-minute-long video, posted on BJP Uttar Pradesh’s Twitter handle on Saturday, shows pictures of 12 Hindus, who were killed in the last two to three years in Karnataka.

काम जो कर लिया होता 5 साल में तिनका भर, यूँ रेसिपी नहीं बना रहे होते कांग्रेस के राजकुंवर। pic.twitter.com/Ah0gmaZU39 — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) January 13, 2018

The post added, “But when questioned by Yogi, he (Siddaramaiah) calls himself a Hindu.”

The attack also took into fold Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his numerous temple visits during the Gujarat Assembly election, and his proclamation of being a Hindu, and accused him of using religion to create communal rift in the country.

“Had you worked even a speck in the last five years, then the ‘Rajkunvar’ of Congress need not have been making recipes,” comes the remark in the video.

ALSO READ: Siddaramaiah asks Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath to learn from Karnataka, Yogi strikes back to amuse Twitterati

The video also highlighted the 1002 cases of farmers’s suicide in Karnataka in the current fiscal year, corruption cases against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Earlier, Adityanath, while addressing a BJP rally in Bengaluru, accused Siddaramaiah of intermixing religion and politics, thus following the footsteps of Congress President Rahul Gandhi ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat.

He further questioned Siddaramaiah on why he was "endorsing beef eaters" if he was a Hindu, to which the latter promptly responded that Hindus did eat beef, and questioned Aditynaath’s right to criticise the people's food habits.

Siddaramaiah also termed Adityanath’s governance in Uttar Pradesh as ‘Jungle Raj’ and opined that the latter could "learn a lot" from him.