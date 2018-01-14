NEW DELHI: English language textbooks may soon have passages from the autobiography of late president APJ Abdul Kalam.

The Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE), the highest body to advise the central and state governments in the field of education, is meeting tomorrow.

"To include passage from the autobiography of Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in the English language textbooks prescribe by the SSC and HSC boards as per the suggestions noted in the meeting held on August 19 last year," the agenda item read.

The agenda item has been proposed by CABE member Latif Magdum, who also suggested setting up of an institute of medical science to run short term certificate courses in first aid, hospital management, ward management and other such areas.

BB Kumar, Chairman of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), a body under the HRD Ministry, has recommended a regular policy update in the sphere of education, linking manpower planning and educational planning.

Extension of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 to pre-school education and secondary education; mainstreaming of school children and taking measures to bring them into the fold of education system; improving quality and accountability in school education are among other issues which will be taken up during the two-day meeting.