NEW DELHI: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive on a six-day visit to India, starting from Sunday.

Netanyahu will be accompanied by a 130-member delegation drawn from cyber, agriculture and defence sectors.

On the day of his arrival, he will call on by External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj.

The visiting dignitary, on Monday, will be given a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan which will be followed by the wreath laying at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

Netanyahu will also meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and hold delegation level talks.

The two sides will sign agreements and also issue a joint press statement. The Israeli PM will call on President Ram Nath Kovind later in the day.

On Tuesday, the minister will leave for Agra and visit Taj Mahal in the city. On the same day, he will visit Delhi and participate in the Raisina Dialogue, where he is scheduled to deliver an inaugural speech.

Netanyahu will leave for Ahmedabad on the fourth day of his tour and visit Sabarmati Ashram. The minister will also attend an event at the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate).

The minister will later visit Centre of Excellence, Vadrad. On the same day the minister will leave for Mumbai.

On Thursday, Netanyahu will have a power Breakfast with Indian CEOs and attend a business seminar. He will also lay wreath at Taj Hotel Mumbai and pay a visit to Nariman House – Chabad Centre.

He will also reach out to Bollywood in an exclusive 'Shalom Bollywood' event.