POONCH: A teenager boy was severely injured after an unexploded shell went off near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday.



Mohammad Iqbal (13), resident of Islamabad, found the bomb, which was reportedly fired by Pakistan, in an open field near Qasba village and started playing with it.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Poonch Basharat Hussain said, "The boy has been severely injured due to the explosion of the shell. We rescued the boy immediately and after giving first aid here, we rushed him to Jammu in an ambulance for further medical assistance."

Terming the incident as unfortunate, Former MLA Poonch Ajaz Ahmed told ANI that the state government should have provided a chopper facility, which it had promised, as it takes around six hours to reach Jammu from here by road.

"Such shelling incidents in the border area occur often," he added. (