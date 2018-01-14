SRINAGAR: The PDP-BJP coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir has directed its officials and employees to ensure their attendance in the Republic Day functions in the State.

An official order directed all officers of the State Government and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to attend the official R-Day functions in the State on January 26 as part of their official duty.

The main function would be held at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, the winter capital of the State, where Governor N N Vohra would take salute of the march past.

In Valley, the main function would be held at Sheri Kashmir (SK) Stadium, Srinagar.

The official order further directs all Heads of Departments (HoDs) and Chief Executives of the PSUs to ensure their own participation and also of the employees subordinate to them in the Republic Day functions.

It warned that failure to attend the function by officials and employees shall be construed as dereliction of duty and disobedience the government instructions.

A government official said the directions have been issued to ensure participation of employees in the R-Day functions in Jammu and Srinagar.

“The order has been issued keeping in view past experience when most government officials and employees stayed away from the official R-Day functions in the State,” he said.

Security officials, meanwhile, have intensified security in and around SK cricket Stadium in Srinagar, where the main R-Day function in Valley would be held.

It would be for the first time in State’s history that R-Day function in Valley would be held in S K stadium instead of Baskhi Stadium, Srinagar.

Over the years, the main R-Day and Independence Day functions in Valley were held in Bakshi Stadium.

Sources said since some repair and renovation work is going on at the Bakshi stadium, it was decided by the police and civil officials that R-Day parade would be held at SK cricket stadium, which can be sanitized and secured for the function.

The police, CRPF and army have set up temporary mobile check points at various places in Srinagar to maintain vigil on the movement of the people.

The security men deployed at these check point are conducting thorough frisking of vehicles and commuters, causing grave inconvenience to the people.

A police official said security in Srinagar, especially around the SK cricket stadium, would be further tightened in the coming days to prevent militants from carrying out any attacks on the day.

He said there are apprehensions that Jaish-e-Mohammad militants may attempt to carry out Fidayeen attack on the day.

Jaish has already staged three fidayeen attacks in Valley last year killing 14 security personnel and injuring over a dozen others. The militant group was also behind the January 6 IED blast at Sopore in north Kashmir in which four policemen were killed.