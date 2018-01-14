Prime minister Narendra Modi welcome Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his arrival at Palam airport in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived here on Sunday on a six-day visit that will also take him to Mumbai and Gujarat. He was received at the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is the first visit to India by an Israeli Prime Minister since Ariel Sharon came in 2003.

"A special welcome for a special visit... Modi personally receives Israeli PM at Delhi Airport," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Netanyahu and Modi are expected to discuss a variety of subjects related to bilateral relations and the global situation.

The Israeli leader, accompanied by dozens of Israeli businessmen, will visit the Centre of Excellence in Agriculture at Vadrad in Gujarat and interact with business leaders in Mumbai.