MUMBAI: Denying any suspicions over the death of CBI Special Judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya, his family members on Sunday appealed to the media, lawyers, NGOs and others "not to harass" them in the matter.

Anuj Loya, 21, said he did not have any doubts about the way his father died three years ago.

"I had an emotional turmoil, hence I had suspicions about his death. But now we don't have any doubts about the way he died," the son of the late judge told reporters here.

At a press conference, Anuj Loya and other relatives said that for the family, Judge Loya's passing in December 2014 was a sad and private matter.

"The family has been traumatised since his demise. We don't want any probe in his death. There's no suspicion in the matter (of his passing)," Anuj said, with other family members flanking him.

"Earlier my grandfather and aunt had some doubts about his death, which they shared. But now neither of them has any doubts," Anuj said.

With tears in his eyes, he also urged NGOs and politicians to stop "harassing" his family.

"We faced some pressure from politicians and NGOs. We don’t want to name anyone, but please excuse my family from continuously asking about my father's death," he said.

The family's lawyer Ameet Naik said the family, including Anuj are "very disturbed" about the entire issue and urged the media not to politicize the incident.

Many people are trying to harass the family members and create panic among them, though there is "no suspicion in the minds of the family members" (over Judge Loya's death), he said.

The Loya family appeared before the media just two days after at least four top Supreme Court judges raised questions on Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra's certain actions, which they said, had adversely affected the judiciary.

This and other aspects are the subject matter of several petitions filed in Bombay High Court and also in the Supreme Court in recent weeks, while several lawyers, former judges, social personalities and others have sought a commission of enquiry to probe Judge Loya's death.

Judge Loya, who was hearing the sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh "fake encounter" case (in which now Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah was an accused at one point in time - though later discharged), had allegedly died of a cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

Anuj is a second year student of Law in a Pune-based college.

