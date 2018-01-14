ITANAGAR: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has appealed to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to prioritise rail connectivity to Arunachal Pradesh in the ensuing Union General Budget 2018-19.

In separate letters to both ministers, Khandu expressed gratitude to the Centre for giving special impetus to rail and road connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh.

He informed that the Naharlagun Railway Station is currently having all the required amenities to start operations of new train services including the Rajdhani Express Train.



“Considering the ever increasing number of passengers availing the aforesaid train services and to cater the needs of passengers from different parts of the state, it is felt imperative that the following points may be included in the Budget Announcement of General Budget 2018-19:

1. Introduction of Rajdhani Express Train service from Naharlagun to New Delhi and vice versa.



2. Increase the frequency of Shatabdi Express running between Naharlagun-Guwahati from alternate days to daily service.



3. Increase the frequency of Naharlagun-New Delhi Super Fast Express from weekly to daily basis and it may be rechristened as “Arunachal Express”.



4. Introduction of new Express Trains to and fro from Naharlagun to Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.



5. Introduction of Goods Train from Naharlagun to Guwahati to boost trading of indigenous products and agri-horti produces.