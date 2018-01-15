Apparel matters

Ever heard of any holiday destination having an exclusive dress code? Well, remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands are concerned there are some secret dress codes, which need wide publicity but till now no one cared to make it public.

Saving luggage space

It is a known fact that December and January are the best months to visit the Islands. Having said so, it has often been observed that a lot of people from North India reach tropical Andaman with bags full of warm clothes. The temperature in the Islands round the year varies between 27 and 33 degree Celsius, and so warm clothes are hardly required here. Instead, carrying cap, hats or an umbrella are ideal things to pack for the visitors as it helps protect from the untimely rain or scorching sun. The Island Tourism Festival attracts tourists from world over. It is celebrated for 15 days during December and January, in Port Blair every year.

Dress right for dinghy ride

Besides underwater sports, Andaman is famous for its dinghy rides mostly along Baratang, Havelock, North Bay, Jollybouy, Ross and Smith etc. However, the fun ride can turn boring if not dressed suitably. While skirts and sarees are a complete no for women, lungis are a no for men. So, try to stick to jeans, trousers or shorts to enjoy the most.

Watch the weather

Often one sees women tourists from India wearing heavy designer dresses and heels on beaches here. This can turn out to be very uncomfortable. This leads to profuse sweating as most of the beaches here are humid. However, the same attire can turn out to be a good choice while shopping, and touring city and museums. So, while packing the heavy stuff, do not forget to pack a few cotton outfits.

Sanjib Kumar Roy

Our correspondent in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

laurelsforsanjib@gmail.com