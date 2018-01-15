NEW DELHI: Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said today his force will not let anti-India activities succeed at any cost in Jammu and Kashmir and warned of stronger reaction against Pakistan-supported terrorism.

Addressing Armymen on the occasion of Army Day, Gen Rawat also said that disputes along the Line of Actual Control in northern border (China) were continuing and transgressions were taking place and "We are working to stop them".

"Pakistan Army has been continuously trying to help terrorists sneak into India along LoC (Line of Control) in J&K. We are using our might to teach them a lesson," he said.

"If we are forced, then we may resort to 'other action' by stepping up military offensive," he added.