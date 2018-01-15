BSP supremo Mayawati at a press conference on the occasion of her 62th birthday in Lucknow on Monday. | PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Monday accused both Congress and BJP of damaging the social fabric of the country through their divisive politics since independence. She claimed that the two parties have been propagating casteism and communalism to divide the society and it is only the BSP which has been following the footsteps of Dr Ambedkar.

In an interaction with media persons after celebrating her 62nd birthday, the BSP supremo in no uncertain words charged the two major political forces with working together to finish the BSP. “They want to weaken and diminish the only Dalit force to reckon within the country,” she asserted.

By identifying the Congress with the BJP, the BSP chief has put a full stop on the possibilities of an alliance with the grand old party under Rahul Gandhi in 2019 general elections.

During the interaction, Mayawati was seen relying on her core agenda more than anything else, portraying herself as the only custodian of Dalit interests in order to regain her lost political ground and to ensure her political existence.



While claiming BSP to be the only well-wisher of Dalits, Mayawati accused Congress and BJP of being hands in glove in perpetrating atrocities on the downtrodden and deprived sections of society holding them squarely responsible for their ‘sufferings’ even after seven decades of independence.

She even fired a fresh salvo at PM Narendra Modi suggesting him to detest from indulging in tall claims. “The one who gave the slogan of ‘Har- Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi’ could save his own house in Gujarat just by a whisker,” said Mayawati.

Releasing her book — Mere Sanghrashmai Jeevan Aur BSP Movement ka Safarnama part-13 — popularly known as ‘Blue Book’

on the occasion, Mayawati said that her birthday was celebrated across the nation as ‘Jan Kalyankari Diwas (People’s

Welfare Day)’ based on the ideology of Sarvjan Hitay (Welfare of All) propounded by BSP founder Kanshi Ram and the party workers.

Raising doubt on the EVM once again, the BSP president reiterated her demand to get the upcoming assembly elections and 2019 Lok Sabha elections through ballot paper.

Mayawati has been crying foul over the role of EVMs since she lost the UP Assembly elections in 2017 wherein her party’s tally dwindled from 80 seats to meagre 19 in the state assembly.

Meanwhile, according to the party sources, every leader and the party cadre at the district level were asked to stay put in their respective areas and given a target of mustering crowd to celebrate her birthday.