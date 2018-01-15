NEW DELHI: Former Union minister Raghunath Jha passed away at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi last night.

Jha was Union minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise during former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s government.

He was a member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and represented Bihar’s Bettiah constituency.

The 78-year-old politician was also a member of the 14th Lok Sabha.