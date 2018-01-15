NEW DELHI: A Bar Council of India team which met Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Sunday said the CJI assured it that everything would be sorted out soon.

Capping a weekend flurry of activity by jurists, lawyers and politicians, the Bar Council delegation met the CJI at his residence for 45 minutes.

The Indian judiciary was thrown into a turmoil on Friday when four senior Supreme Court judges — J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph – convened an unprecedented press conference to complain about “selective” case allocation by Misra and passing of certain judicial order.

“We met the CJI in a congenial atmosphere and he said everything will be sorted out soon,” BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, who led the delegation, told reporters.

He said that before meeting the CJI, they also discussed the crisis with other judges including the three out of the four judges who have made the allegations against the CJI.

Meanwhile, four former judges have written an open letter to the CJI, urging him to set up a Constitution Bench to deal with sensitive and pending cases.

The letter, written by former apex court judge P B Sawant, ex-Chief Justice of Delhi High Court A P Shah, former Madras High Court judge K Chandru and ex-Bombay High Court judge H Suresh, stresses on the need to resolve the ongoing crisis between the judges internally.

The views expressed by them are quite similar to those of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). The letter also stated that till this crisis is resolved, important matters should be listed before a five-judge Constitution Bench of senior judges.

“The four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court have brought to light a serious issue regarding the manner of allocation of cases, particularly sensitive cases, to various benches of the Supreme Court. They have expressed a grave concern that cases are not being allocated in a proper manner and are being allocated arbitrarily to particular designated benches, often headed by junior judges, in an arbitrary manner,” the letter states.

45-minute discussion

BCI delegation meets Justice J Chelameswar at his residence and discusses the issue for around 45 minutes. The delegation also meets Justice R K Agrawal, Justice A M Khanwilkar, Justice Arun Mishra, Justice S A Bobde and Justice Joseph

Hands over resolution

The president of the SCBA, Vikas Singh, meets the CJI and hands over a resolution passed by the members in Saturday’s meeting in which it was decided that a delegation would meet majority of the SC judges so that the crisis can be resolved at the earliest