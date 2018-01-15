GURUGRAM: The Gurugram unit of Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday said it has arrested four sharpshooters of gangster Manjeet Mahal's gang from Jhajjar near here.

In its first achievement after being set up, the STF is headed by Inspector General of Police Saurabh Singh, arrested the four criminals after a tip off that they were going to murder a member of Jyoti Nandu gang.

"When the STF team tried to round up these shooters, they fired on the police team and tried to escape but the STF team was able to apprehend all them from Surkhpur road near Jhajjar," a senior police officer said.

The arrested were identified as Sachin, a resident of Jhajjar's Dadanpur village, Deepak alias Parvesh alias Arjun from Jhajjar, Abhishek alias Mota, a resident of Hissar and Uttam from Jhajjar," the officer added.

A case was registered by the STF against them in police station Jhajjar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act and the accused have been handed over to local police.

On their preliminary interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in heinous crimes including attempt to murder, loot and extortion, while four loaded pistols and 20 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

The four accused will be produced before a court in Jhajjar, some 45 km from Gurugram.

