GURUGRAM: The Special Task Force (STF) Gurugram today apprehended four shooters of the Manjeet Mahal gang in Haryana's Jhajjar and seized arms and ammunition from them.

The STF, constituted recently by the state government to curb organised crime, got a tip-off that four shooters of the gang were going to murder a member of the Jyoti Nandu gang.

“Acting on the tip-off, the STF team challenged them at the location and as expected, the accused opened fired at the team in a bid to escape. The STF team retaliated from every corner and forced them for surrender," said Inspector General Saurabh Singh, who is heading the STF.

Police apprehended all the shooters -- identified as Sachin, Deepak Singh, Abhishek Malik, and Uttam -- from Surkhpur road near Jhajjar.

A case has been registered against them under sections 186,353,307 of the IPC and the Arms act. They have been handed over the local police Jhajjar for further investigation.

"Four loaded pistols, 20 live cartridges and one motorcycle was recovered from the gang members," Singh said.

The accused will be produced before a court tomorrow.

During the preliminary interrogation, they have confessed their involvement in several cases, police said.

Manjeet Mahal, a notorious don of Delhi, is currently serving jail term in Tihar. He has close links with gangsters of Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

On November 15, 2017, the gang allegedly looted a car from Kanjhawala, Delhi. On January 11 this year, they attempted to murder Deepak, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi.