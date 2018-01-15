PANIPAT: Two people have been arrested for killing and gang-raping a minor girl in Haryana’s Panipat.

“Two culprits have been arrested in connection with Panipat gang-rape case,” Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

The state police said that one of the accused committed necrophilia after murdering the girl.

Panipat Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar said, "The culprits admitted that they lured the girl inside their house, and then murdered her and then one of them raped her."

“Body of a minor girl was found yesterday,” he added.

Further investigation in the case is underway.