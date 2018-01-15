SHILLONG: Independent MLA Saleng A Sangma today resigned from Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and is made state president of NCP in the poll-bound Meghalaya.

Saleng has taken over as state chief of Sharad Pawar's NCP after incumbent Sanbor Shullai had quit the party to join BJP a month back.

"I have received the resignation letter of Mr Saleng Sangma. I have also forwarded the same to the Speaker where he had accepted his resignation," Assembly commissioner and secretary Andrew Simons told PTI.

He said a notification in this regard will be issued shortly. In all 13 MLAs have resigned till date from the current Assembly.

NCP national general secretary Praful Patel send a letter to Saleng appointing him as new Meghalaya unit president.

"You have been appointed president of the Meghalaya state NCP with immediate effect," Patel's letter, a copy of which is made available to the media, said.

Patel is scheduled to visit Meghalaya tomorrow.

The NCP had 2 MLAs in 2013 elections and is lending support to the Congress-led Meghalaya Progressive Alliance in the government led by Mukul Sangma.

After the exit of Sanbor Shullai, its now left with one MLA in M A Sangma.

The 60-member Meghalaya would go to poll soon as the term of the present house will end on March 6.

Exuding confidence that the party will further improve in the assembly elections this year, NCP working president Vijay Raj said another sitting MLA is likely to join the ranks.

Meanwhile, the NCP got a shot in its arm when two BJP leaders and a mahila leader joined the party shortly after Saleng took over.

BJP Mahila morcha Shillong city district president D Marbaniang, Pynthorumkhrah mondal president B Wanswett and BJP Yuva Morcha vice-president Vijay Gupta along with their followers joined the NCP.