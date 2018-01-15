Prime minister Narendra Modi welcomes Israel Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wife during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday, 15 January 2018. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

NEW DELHI: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India, was granted a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan ahead of his delegation level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that this is a dawn of a new era in friendship between India and Israel.

“It began with PM Modi's historic visit to Israel that created tremendous enthusiasm, it continues with my visit here which I must say is deeply moving for me, my wife and the people of Israel. Heralds a flourishing partnership to bring prosperity, peace and progress for our people,” he added.

Delhi: Israel PM #BenjaminNetanyahu and wife Sara Netanyahu at Rajghat pic.twitter.com/E02bhC1OJ8 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018

ALSO READ: One UN vote can't change India-Israel relations, says PM Benjamin Netanyahu

The Israeli premier is accompanied by his wife Sara and a 130-member delegation from various sectors, including cyber, agriculture and defence.

On January 14, Prime Minister Modi and his Israeli counterpart attended a ceremony to mark the formal renaming of iconic Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti Haifa Chowk.

Delhi: Israel PM #BenjaminNetanyahu and wife Sara Netanyahu pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. #NetanyahuInIndia pic.twitter.com/VpXPNxp4T1 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018

The two premiers, who signed the visitor's book at the chowk, were received by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar.

They laid a wreath and paid tribute at the Chowk.

PM Modi and PM Netanyahu at ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi #NetanyahuInIndia pic.twitter.com/CI2j6acXK4 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018

ALSO READ: Sushma Swaraj and Benjamin Netanyahu discuss ways to strengthen strategic Indo-Israel ties

Netanyahu will be visiting Delhi, Agra, Gujarat and Mumbai and will be accompanied by the Indian Prime Minister on extensive portions of his visit.