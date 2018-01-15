SRINAGAR: Security forces today foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing five Jaish-e-Mohammad militants.

A defence spokesman said that five militants were killed.

Earlier, Director General of Police S P Vaid said four JeM militants were killed at Dulanja in Uri sector in a joint operation by the Army, police and other security forces.

"Three suicidal JeM terrorists killed in Dulanja Uri while infiltrating in a joint operation by @JmuKmrPolice/Army/ CAPF.Search for the fourth terrorist is still on," Vaid said in a tweet.

The DGP later updated that the fourth militant has also been killed.