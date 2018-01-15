Jammu and Kashmir: Policemen's families denounced for not standing for national anthem
By PTI | Published: 15th January 2018 12:19 AM |
Last Updated: 15th January 2018 12:52 AM | A+A A- |
REASI: Family members of a few policemen today came in for criticism for not standing up during the national anthem at a passing out parade at the Subsidiary Training Centre here.
A video of the incident rocketed the Internet.
It showed family members of a few policemen sitting in chairs even as others stood up for the national anthem.
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was the chief guest at the attestation-cum-passing out parade of 911 recruit constables.
Director General of Police S P Vaid was in attendance at the event.
A police official said: "We have taken note of the incident and action would be taken against the guilty." However, he said, no FIR was filed with regard to it.