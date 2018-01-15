VADODARA: On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, kites and balloons in Vadodara were flown with a message to release the Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Jadhav is on a death row in Pakistan over charges of terrorism and spying for India's intelligence agency- Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).



People expressed their anger over the misbehaviour meted out to Jadhav's mother and wife in Pakistan.



In an effort that Kites and balloons might reach Pakistan, the people of Vadodara wrote, "Chappal Chor Pakistan" on them.



Speaking to ANI, Social worker Jitender Solanki said they have made a banner for Kulbhushan Jadhav's release from Pakistan jail.



"We want to send a message to Pakistan and demand Jadhav's release. We also hope that relations between two countries become better," he added.



Earlier this week, a group of Indian-Americans and Balochs held a protest by the name 'Chappal Chor Pakistan' outside the Pakistan embassy in Washington DC.



The protestors also donated used shoes to the embassy saying that 'protest is in solidarity with Jadhav's family.'



A meeting took place between Jadhav and his family on December 25 in Islamabad, on the request of the Indian government.



Jadhav's wife was asked to remove her shoes and use another pair as she went to the Foreign Office to meet her husband.



Pakistan claimed that her shoes were confiscated on security grounds as there was "something" in it.