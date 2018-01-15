Craze for ‘Thakur’

After creating panic by straying into a school on Lucknow outskirts on Saturday, ‘Thakur’, the adult leopard is now resting at Wazid Ali Shah Zoological Gardens in the state capital. With the sun shining brightly on a leisurely Sunday, ‘Thakur’ remained a craze for over 10,000 zoo visitors. The big cat was captured by a joint team of forest and zoo officials from St Franscis School after a rescue operation spanning over 8 hours. Having satiated its taste buds with over three kg of chicken meat, ‘Thakur’ did not oblige many who wanted to have its glimpse on Sunday. Still, under the impact of tranquillizer, the animal could be approached only by the zoo staff. Authorities are planning to release the feline into the forests of Chitrakoot soon.

High heels, saree & badminton court...!

What if she was in high heel sandals and the saree. The shuttler in her drew minister of state with independent charge, Swati Singh, to the badminton court to spill the charm of her racket. The occasion was a tournament meant for non-professional and amateur women badminton players. The court, thronged by the better halves of many senior bureaucrats, had altogether a different view wherein glamour had an edge over the game. Total 125 players had taken to court on Sunday to exhibit their hidden talent and relive the era of shuttles once again.

Relief for Expressway commuters

In a major succour and much-needed relief on 302-km long Lucknow-Agra Expressway, Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has finally planned to provide free tea and coffee to the night travellers. The purpose is to minimise mishaps. The authority feels it would help bringing the number of accidents guarding the drivers against frequent naps during night driving as hot beverages would help them concentrate in a better way. Work on the upmarket public utilities planned alongside expressway is in full swing though. Till then, this step would help satiate a craving for tea and coffee of the commuters.

Khichadi of Ganga-Jamni tehzeeb

Khichadi—Makrsankranti-specific delicacy quintessential of this part of the country – to mark the northward movement of Sun God—as usual was laced with the taste of Ganga-Jamni tehzeeb, the city of Nawabs is known for, once again on Monday when senior religious leaders of both Hindus and Muslims came together for the special feast. Organised by senior Shia leaders near a famous mosque of the city, the khichadi Bhoj witnessed the participation of prominent Hindu religious leaders – presenting a beguiling view of amity and brotherhood. ‘Sabkae saath khichdi’, this is how the programme was named. Prominent Shia leader and member, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Kalbe Sadiq called upon the Luckowites to blend and mingle like the rice and pulses in Khichadi (potpourri) to defeat the divisive forces.