Supreme Court judge Jasti Chelameswar along with justice Ranjan Gogoi Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph at the press conference in New Delhi. | PTI

NEW DELHI: The Bar Council of India (BCI) today said its members have met 15 judges of the Supreme Court following the crisis in the apex judiciary and they have assured that the issues have been resolved.

"Kahani khatam ho gaya (the story is now over)", BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra told a press conference here.

He also said that political parties should not try and take mileage out of the January 12 press conference by the four senior-most apex court judges to flag some problems, including the assigning of cases.

"We met 15 judges and all have assured that issues have been resolved," he said.

He said all the four top judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph have resolved the differences and were attending the court today.

To a question whether any action should be taken against them for criticising the Chief Justice of India, he said there is no need of any action and they "are all honest and men of integrity."

In the January 12 presser, these judges had flagged some issues, including the assigning of cases in the apex court, and said there were certain problems afflicting the country's highest court.

Yesterday, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had met a seven-member delegation of the BCI and Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh and assured them that the crisis would be sorted out soon and congeniality would prevail.