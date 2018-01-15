Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held delegation-level talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during which they discussed a range of key issues including defence, trade and terrorism.

Netanyahu arrived here yesterday on a six-day visit with a delegation of senior Israeli officials and high-level businesses.

During his stay, the Israeli prime minister will also visit Gujarat and Mumbai.