Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hold talks on key issues
By PTI | Published: 15th January 2018 01:56 PM |
Last Updated: 15th January 2018 01:56 PM
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held delegation-level talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during which they discussed a range of key issues including defence, trade and terrorism.
Netanyahu arrived here yesterday on a six-day visit with a delegation of senior Israeli officials and high-level businesses.
During his stay, the Israeli prime minister will also visit Gujarat and Mumbai.