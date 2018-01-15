Air India employees gather around a newly acquired Air India B-787 Dreamliner aircraft after it landed at the airport in Mumbai in September 2012. | PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Central government swiftly moving towards privatisation of Air India (AI), it is exploring options to absorb the airlines’ employees in public sector enterprises and extend voluntary retirement packages, sources said.

While foreign direct investment of up to 49 percent has been allowed in the debt-laden carrier, efforts are on to ensure a smooth strategic disinvestment and a group of ministers are weighing options.

Responding to queries on whether the government is looking at giving AI staff the option to join public sector firms apart from extending VRS package, civil aviation secretary RN Choubey said, “Various options are under consideration to protect the interests of the employees.” AI and its subsidiaries have around 29,000 employees.