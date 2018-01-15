21-year-old Anuj, son of late Justice Loya, at a press conference along with other family members and their lawyer Ameet Naik | PTI Photo

MUMBAI: Anuj, the son of late special CBI judge Brijmohan Loya, said on Sunday the family had no suspicion at all regarding the death of his father and urged the NGOs, lawyers and activists not to harass the family.

“Our family is deeply pained with the chain of events and the reports coming in the past few days,” Anuj said as he addressed a press conference here.

Retired judge K B Katke, Bombay High Court lawyer Amit Naik and Anuj’s maternal cousin Pratik Bhandari too were present at the meet. “My father’s death was a tragic event. I don’t have any suspicion about the death. People are harassing us and trying to create panic,” Anuj added.

“I was very young – barely 17 years - when the tragic thing happened. I didn’t understand several things back then. But, now I don’t have any suspicion of any kind,” Anuj said.

On the statements given by his grandfather and aunt that express suspicion over his father’s death, Anuj said, “Those were the statements given in a fit of emotions. But, they too don’t have any suspicion in the case now.”